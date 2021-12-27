60 EncroChat offenders linked to Merseyside have their faces and codenames revealed.

After an international operation brought down EncroChat, dozens of criminals embedded in Merseyside’s underworld were jailed.

Many of the network’s customers, according to police, utilized the service to plan illegal drug deals and, in some cases, violence.

This year, many people have appeared at Liverpool Crown Court after their crimes were uncovered.

This is an account of 60 of the cases the region has heard about so far, ranging from drug dealers nabbed because of their love of cheese to large drug operations who sponsored shooting plots.

Adam Lonergan, 30, of Prescot’s Rydal Avenue, was sentenced to 11 years and eight months in prison for conspiring to distribute cocaine, heroin, and cannabis between March 29 and June 5, as well as possessing amphetamine with the purpose to supply.

The name of his Encrochat handle was After the cocaine market’stood still’ during the shutdown, SickMalletEncroChat drug lord panicked. After pleading guilty to conspiracy to sell cocaine and heroin, conspiracy to supply cannabis, and conspiracy to possess/convert/acquire illicit property, Anthony Connolly, 29, of Ellerman Road, Liverpool, was sentenced to 14 years and six months in prison.

OrdinaryDingoGang’s ‘eye watering’ cocaine scheme written on Excel spreadsheets was his Encrochat handle.

Brian Marshall, 46, of Everton’s Robson Street, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A Drugs – cocaine and received a ten-year sentence.

On Excel spreadsheets, a gang’s ‘eye-watering’ cocaine scheme was recorded.

After pleading guilty to conspiracy to sell cocaine, heroin, MDMA, ketamine, and transferring illicit property, Carl Stewart, 39, of Gem Street, Liverpool, was sentenced to 13 years and six months in prison.

ToffeeForce was his Encrochat handle, and he was recognized after sharing a photograph of a block of cheese in the palm of his hand on his Encro device, from which his fingerprints were analyzed.

Dentith, 29, of College View, Huyton, was sentenced to 17 years three months in prison after pleading guilty to supplying cocaine and ecstasy with a block of Stilton cheese.

EncroChat dealers ‘Laughingstorm,’ ‘Kindtailor,’ and ‘Wiredfork’ have seen their empires implode after a hack.

After pleading guilty to conspiracy to provide, Christopher Perryman, 39, of Gloucester Road, Huyton, was sentenced to 12 years in jail. “The summary has come to an end.”