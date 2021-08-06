6-Year-Old Witnesses Murder-Suicide of Parents; Dad Shoots Mom Then Shoots Himself

According to investigators, a 6-year-old boy in Aurora, Colorado, observed his father fatally shot his mother before turning the gun on himself and killing himself.

According to Fox 31, officers from the Aurora Police Department were responding to a shooting call in the 18500 block of East Kansas Place on Friday afternoon when they discovered Sarah Terry Smith, 40, with gunshot wounds.

Smith was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

According to a People report, Smith’s 49-year-old partner, Robert Terry, was also found dead at the scene from “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

According to the publication, the couple’s 6-year-old child watched the shooting from the backseat of a car.

Prior to the killings, Smith and Terry — who had been married and divorced twice before reuniting — had a fight, according to her brother, Alan Smith of Fox 31. After buckling their son into his car seat, the mother allegedly attempted to flee.

“I assume she was attempting to run. Robert came out and fired 17 shots at her, twice hitting her in the head with his weapon. He killed himself by turning the gun on himself. Alan was quoted by the publication as saying, “Right in front of Andrew.”

The brother explained, “Andrew got out of the back seat and had to walk across the street to alert someone about what happened.”

Alan informed Fox 31 that he had no idea Terry was capable of murdering his sister.

“It’s a complete disaster. Alan exclaimed, “I can’t believe he could bring himself to do this.”

Smith was a police officer in St. Augustine, Florida, before moving to Colorado and working for Arapahoe County Human Services as a welfare fraud investigator.

According to Fox 31, Arapahoe County said in a statement published following the tragedy, “Sarah was a beloved and respected colleague to everyone she encountered, and all of us in the County send our heartfelt regrets to her family and friends.”

Alan stated that his current objective is to ensure that his nephew recovers from the trauma he has endured.

“If you know of anyone who is experiencing domestic abuse, or if you are experiencing domestic violence yourself, please, please go to a domestic violence shelter and seek treatment. Because it may go from tragic to tragic in the blink of an eye,” Alan was cited by Fox 31 as adding.