6-Year-Old While playing outside his house, he was brutally sodomized and had stones stuffed in his rectum.

While playing outside his home in India, a 6-year-old boy was viciously sodomized by an unidentified suspect.

Vijayawada, a city in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, was the scene of the horrible occurrence. An unnamed suspect allegedly lured a toddler who was playing outside his house on Sunday evening under the guise of providing the lad some goodies. The man then led the youngster into a remote field, where he allegedly pinned him down and sodomized him. According to The Times of India, the culprit placed stones and chillies into the youngster’s rectum, and the boy passed out during the terrible assault.

The boy later regained consciousness and returned home on foot. When his parents discovered blood flowing from his anus while giving the boy a bath, they realized he had been assaulted.

According to news outlet Latest LY, the police have registered a case and begun an inquiry based on the parent’s complaint.

Every 155 minutes, a child under the age of 16 is raped in India, according to statistics. According to surveys, 90 percent of those sexually exploiting children are known to the youngsters or are persons they trust. Around 53% of Indian children say they have been subjected to various forms of abuse, such as forced nudity photography, assault, inappropriate touching, and sexual abuse.

In July, four juveniles allegedly kidnapped and sodomized a 6-year-old boy in India while he was playing outside his home. The four young boys, all aged 10-14, from a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district allegedly escorted the child to a lonely location where he was allegedly molested. The boy was stunned by the assault and only after much persuading was he able to tell his parents about his awful encounter. The four defendants were charged with criminal intimidation, unnatural offenses, and malicious insult with the goal to incite a breach of peace, according to the police. Due to their juvenile status, the suspects’ and victim’s identities were not revealed.