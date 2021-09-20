6-Year-Old Girl is dragged away from the playground and allegedly sexually assaulted in the woods by a 16-Year-Old.

After allegedly luring a 6-year-old girl away from a playground and sexually assaulting her in a forested area, a 16-year-old guy has been detained.

On Saturday afternoon, the incident occurred in a park in Birmingham, England. The offender allegedly enticed the girl into a forested area when she was with her family. While driving home from the park, the girl told her mother about the encounter. According to the Birmingham Mail, she promptly filed a police report.

The accused was characterized as a blond-haired boy between the ages of 12 and 16. During the alleged assault, he was dressed in a blue jacket and trousers. The teen was located and apprehended the same night.

“A 16-year-old kid has been arrested on sexual assault charges. We asked for your help earlier today after a kid alleged a sexual assault in Birmingham’s Rowheath Park about lunchtime on September 18. The six-year-old girl was on the playground with her family when she was enticed into a nearby forested area. According to the Coventry Telegraph, the child was apprehended earlier in Birmingham and is now in police custody for interrogation.

“Our inquiry is still underway, and we are committed to helping the young girl and her family. “Of course, they have been kept informed of this development,” the statement continued.

The area where the alleged attack occurred has been made more secure. Visitors to the park are encouraged to be “conscious and vigilant,” according to police.

“As our investigation continues apace, this arrest is a significant development. Anyone with knowledge who hasn’t yet contacted us should do so as quickly as possible. On social media, there have been numerous remarks. I appreciate everyone who shared our request and contacted us with information. “However, I would ask that people refrain from speculating on the circumstances since it is counterproductive to our inquiry and painful for individuals involved,” Detective Inspector Matt Stone stated.