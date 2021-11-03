6 Surefire Ways To Prevent Stress Buildup On National Stress Awareness Day

People who struggle to cope with the fast-paced modern lifestyle are frequently stressed. The growing number of young people enrolling in stress-management workshops indicates that many are battling to achieve the ideal work-life balance and regain control of their lives.

However, this is no longer a major surprise. Every person, at some point in their lives, is subjected to stress and anxiety, which not only drains them but also robs them of their confidence to face the world. Furthermore, with all that has been going on in the globe recently, it can be extremely difficult to stay stress-free.

According to MedlinePlus, stress is “a feeling of emotional or physical tension.” If left untreated, it can develop to a variety of life-threatening conditions, including high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, obesity, depression, and anxiety.

Every year on November 3rd, National Stress Awareness Day encourages people to assess their stress levels and get help if they need it. On this day, you can also attempt the following science-backed stress-reduction techniques. (Colorado Law, Harvard Health, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) 1-Meditation- Those who meditate on a daily basis claim to feel a genuine shift in their mental and emotional state. Meditation is the only way to develop a pleasant state of mind, and reading about it isn’t enough.

2- Getting Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy (CBT)- This therapy, which focuses on the premise that changing one’s mind by switching to positive thinking, has long been recommended as a way to enhance mental health. To begin CBT, you need seek the advice of a professional who can help you through the process of conditioning your brain to think positively.

3- Practicing Yoga- Yoga is one of the most effective relaxing techniques for both the mind and the body. It also gives your body a wonderful stretch while also giving you peace of mind.

4- Avoiding Drugs and Alcohol- People occasionally turn to drugs or alcohol in an attempt to relieve stress. These, on the other hand, are far more hazardous than stress itself. If you’re experiencing stress, it’s always best to seek professional aid rather than seek solace through substance abuse.

5- Brisk Walking- Allow yourself to freely breathe in some fresh air whenever the pangs of anxiousness strike. Go for a quick walk when you're feeling overwhelmed or claustrophobic from stress.