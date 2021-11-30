£6 million was spent on sending at-risk pupils out of the borough to learn.

Because of “severe strains” on local resources, some of Sefton’s most vulnerable youngsters are being moved to learn outside of the borough.

According to a report released ahead of a Sefton Council cabinet meeting on Thursday, 126 youngsters are now receiving out-of-borough placements at a cost of £6 million, with an extra £1 million set to be spent next year.

According to the research, these expenditures have “substantially escalated” in recent years, “primarily due, in part, to a lack of in-house supply and also increased parental demand through the legal process.”

The council, however, is taking steps to enhance in-borough services for pupils with special educational needs, according to the report.

This includes “investigating” the possibility of establishing bespoke sixth form provision in two existing specialist schools, as well as plans to establish a provision for students with autism in collaboration with one secondary academy, as well as working to provide more mainstream opportunities through building adaptations.

The government is presently reviewing high needs allocation block funding, which comes from the dedicated schools grant, and councils have been told they would no longer be able to use reserves to backfill deficits in future years.

The high needs allocation deficit at Sefton Council is now about £9 million, while the council claims that the availability of additional seats inside the borough has helped to lower the expense of transporting children outside of Sefton to learn in comparison to prior years.

Officers expressed “severe worry” about how the deficit will be managed in the coming years, as well as “major demands” on the borough’s already overburdened specialised schools and their finances.

“The continued increase in demand for High Needs support, as well as the anticipated increase in the deficit on the HN Block over the next few years, is still of serious concern,” the report states, “as there is no clarity from the Government over how future / accumulated [dedicated schools grant]deficits will be resolved.”

In recent years, the number of children classified as having special educational needs has risen dramatically, mirroring the national trend.”

