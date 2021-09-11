6-4 6-3, Emma Raducanu wins the US Open tennis final.

By defeating Leylah Fernandez to win the US Open, Emma Raducanu completed her New York fairy tale and one of sport’s most incredible triumphs.

The 18-year-old from Kent, who was playing in only her second grand slam competition, won all 20 sets she played in qualifying and the main draw to become the first British woman to win a major slam singles title since Virginia Wade won Wimbledon in 1977.

Raducanu sat her A Levels just over three months ago, having not played a competitive match in almost a year, but she has exploded onto the big scene like no one else.

Fernandez is only two months older than Raducanu, who celebrated her 19th birthday earlier this week, but the Canadian, who had already taken off a slew of great names, including defending champion Naomi Osaka, had no answer for Raducanu’s brilliance, who won 6-4 6-3 in an hour and 51 minutes.

Her accomplishment is unparalleled. No qualifier had ever advanced to a grand slam final before, and she is the first woman to win a title in as few as two tournaments, and the youngest woman to do so since Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon in 2004.

Raducanu’s Wimbledon breakthrough demonstrated that she has the ability to win a grand slam in the future, but no one expected it to happen so quickly, least of all the girl herself.

The evening opened with a memorial service for the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks, which occurred 20 years ago, before both finalists were born.

The reaction of the young women as they stepped out onto Arthur Ashe suggested that Fernandez, who lives in Florida, would receive the most support, as her giant-killing run had captivated the New York crowd.

Raducanu had not been troubled enough to require the assistance of the fans, with her closest set coming in the second round of qualifying, when she was just another lower-ranked hopeful attempting to qualify for the main draw.

She was already the first player to play ten singles matches in a single slam, and she promptly dismissed any notion that she was under any pressure heading into the final.

As she swung, it certainly didn’t appear that way. “The summary has come to an end.”