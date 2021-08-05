55-year-old ‘wonderful’ husband and father, who was known as ‘life’s joker,’ died unexpectedly.

An inquest heard today that a “wonderful husband and father” with no history of mental health issues took his own life.

On May 17, this year, consultant toxicologist Paul Parsons, 55, was discovered dead at his home on Sunningdale Road in Wallasey.

Paul was “extremely brilliant” and “down to earth,” according to an inquest held today at Gerard Majella Courthouse in Kirkdale. He had no past history of mental health difficulties, however his family had observed a “sudden change” in the days preceding up to his death.

READ MORE: After a doctor’s call, a mother of two is left in tears on her way to the sunbed.

Jane, who addressed the court, paid tribute to her husband, stating, “He was just a wonderful husband and father.”

“He was by far the most rounded and grounded guy I know,” his brother Mike said of the father-of-two.

“He was highly clever, yet you’d never guess what he did for a living since he was so down to earth.

“He was the life of the party; he’d stroll into a pub and make everyone laugh, a truly great man.”

Mr Parsons was “clearly suffering from something suddenly” in the days preceding up to his death, according to coroner Anita Bhardwaj.

Mr Parsons told his wife on May 15 that he was being followed by taxi drivers, according to the court.

Mr Parsons had no history of mental illness, according to the coroner, but had become increasingly paranoid after an undocumented road rage incident in November 2020.

The impact of the incident on Mr Parsons’ health, however, was unclear, according to the coroner.

A handwritten letter was discovered at the site, and a toxicology report revealed low levels of alcohol and diazepam in Mr Parsons’ system, according to coroner’s officer Elise Fahey, who read a summary of the evidence.

Mike Parsons, Mr Parsons’ brother, said his brother would have been the “last person” family and friends anticipated to commit suicide, however he had noted a shift in his brother’s text message habit in the week preceding up to his death.

“He was the first person most of us would turn to,” Mike explained.

“The summary comes to an end.”