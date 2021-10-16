£500k for a ‘historic’ terraced property with a ‘wonderful’ interior.

Rightmove has the house in Waterloo listed for £500,000 with Entwistle Green.

The four-bedroom home is on Marine Crescent, and it is characterized as “historic” and in a “highly popular” Waterloo neighborhood.

At the front of the home, there is a double living room, as well as a breakfast room and dining room.

The home’s great location is an added benefit to the home’s astounding amount of space.

“Located within a very popular neighbourhood of Waterloo that offers a superb school catchment and convenient access to freeways for commuting,” according to the description.

“You’ll find a diverse range of independent shops, bars, and restaurants, as well as the award-winning Crosby Beach, which has Anthony Gormley’s ‘Another Place.'”

“There are a lot of parks and active districts like Coronation Road and College Road that include pubs, restaurants, and shopping.”

The four bedrooms and a family bathroom are located on the first floor.

An ensuite is also available in the master bedroom.

With a yard, double garage, and garden, the charming terraced house also provides lots of outdoor space.

Click here for additional details on the listing.