500,000 households in the UK have received a warning from Universal Credit.

The £20-a-week decrease to Universal Credit will affect almost 500,000 households.

The £20 increase, which was adopted earlier in the pandemic to ensure families had enough to eat, was seen as critical in preventing hundreds from falling into poverty.

The increase in Universal Credit payments, however, came to a halt on October 6.

According to a new research obtained by the Mirror, 501,370 households, including 340,000 children, will be affected in the 54 constituencies won by the Conservatives in 2019.

The decline will affect tens of thousands of households across Merseyside. According to the Department for Work and Pensions, at least 90,354 young people in the area live in homes that rely on the benefit.

More than 200,000 working adults in those areas who receive the benefit will see their income cut by more than £1,000 per year.

Millions of people could be forced into poverty as a result of the shift, which went into effect this week, according to charities and experts.

Many people are already struggling to make ends meet as a result of the rising cost of living, which has driven up energy and food prices.

According to a Labour analysis based on numbers from the anti-poverty organization Joseph Rowntree Foundation, the cut will affect more than 12,000 households in nine’red wall’ seats won by the Conservatives.

More than 10,000 households will be affected by the remaining eight’red wall’ seats.

“Hardworking people in these constituencies have been let down by Conservative tax hikes, supply shortages, and cuts to Universal Credit,” said shadow labour and pensions minister Jonathan Reynolds.

“Any pledge made by the Prime Minister to increase people’s living standards in our country rings hollow while this cut is implemented.

“They are entitled to far more than the bluff and bluster of a government bent on making life more difficult for working people.”

Conservative MP Gary Sambrook has claimed that the government is increasing living standards through generating employment rather than cutting spending, and has accused Labour of “posturing, create conflict where there is none” over the cuts.

In a Labour-led vote on the move last month, only four Tory MPs voted against the Government’s UC cut, which takes effect this week.

Labour has stated that the £20-a-week increase will be maintained until it is achieved.