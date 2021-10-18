5,000 university students report phone job scams to HMRC every month.

Approximately 5,000 university students have reported someone attempting to defraud them of money in the last month.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has cautioned that undergraduates working part-time are more likely to fall victim to scams.

Because there are more students attending university this year, more young people may choose to work part-time. Because they are inexperienced with legitimate HMRC interaction and have never interacted with the department before, they may be exposed to scammers.

Nearly one million people reported frauds to HMRC in the last year. Almost half of all tax scams promise false tax refunds, which HMRC does not send out by SMS or email.

Typically, the crooks are attempting to steal money or personal information to sell to others. Dangerous software can be downloaded onto a computer or phone via links or files in emails or texts. This can then be used to collect personal information or to lock the recipient’s computer until they pay a ransom.

More than 5,000 phone scams were reported to HMRC by 18 to 24-year-olds during April and May of this year.

“Most students will not have paid tax previously, and so might easily be deceived by scam texts, emails, or calls either claiming a’refund’ or demanding overdue tax,” said Mike Fell, Head of Cyber Security Operations at HMRC.

“Students who have had little or no experience with the tax system may be persuaded to click on links in such emails or texts.”

“Our suggestion is to be cautious if you receive an unexpected request for money or personal information. Fraudsters posing as HMRC are contacting a large number of people. If in doubt, do not respond directly to anything suspect; instead, contact HMRC via GOV.UK immediately and search GOV.UK for ‘HMRC scams.’

HMRC received 998,485 reports of questionable contact from the public in the last year (September 2020 to August 2021). Nearly 440,730 of these provided fake tax rebates; collaborated with the telecoms sector and Ofcom to remove 2,020 phone numbers used in HMRC-related phone scams; and replied to 413,527 phone scam reports in total, a rise of 92.