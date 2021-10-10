5,000 new HGV drivers will be trained through’skills bootcamps.’

To help alleviate the supply chain issue, ministers will expand a fast-track scheme that will allow up to 5,000 people to be trained as HGV drivers.

On Sunday, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi announced that 2,000 new lorry driver positions would be created through “skills bootcamps.”

However, the free 16-week courses will not begin until next month, which means they will do nothing to address fears of shortages this Christmas.

The additional drivers trained under the scheme, according to Labour, will be “a drop in the ocean” compared to what is required.

According to the Office for National Statistics, about one in every six adults in the UK has been unable to purchase basic food products in the last two weeks (ONS).

For non-essential food goods, the increase was roughly a quarter, with a shortage of lorry drivers partly to blame after Brexit cut off a supply of labor from the EU.

The Government has stated that trainees who pass the courses would be guaranteed a job interview with a local firm, thanks to a £17 million investment.

However, Downing Street confirmed that the first fully qualified HGV drivers will not be “road ready” until February.

Drivers who want to return to the trade or upgrade their license to transport risky products such as fuel, as well as beginners, will be provided spots.

Army tanker drivers have also been dispatched to assist in the refueling of fuel-shorted gas stations.

The latest announcement takes the total number of people who will be able to train to become HGV drivers to 5,000, after ministers said last month that 3,000 people would be able to do so under the scheme.

“To help more individuals get into the profession, we’re increasing our skills bootcamps offer to support 5,000 people in gaining the skills they need to be road ready, as well as helping those with past experience refresh their abilities so they can get back on the road,” Mr Zahawi added.

Local projects sponsored by the government’s education budget are planned to train another 1,000 people.

“This is a drop in the ocean,” said Shadow Transport Secretary Jim McMahon, “and it’s apparent the Government is either unwilling or unable to appreciate the gravity of the issue facing Christmas.” The industry has done so.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”