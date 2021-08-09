50 Tumors Removed From An Aspiring Boxer’s Abdomen In A Rare Condition

During a complicated 16-hour surgery, doctors successfully removed over 50 tumors from an ambitious boxer’s belly. The 20-year-old was diagnosed with desmoplastic small round cell tumors, a rare and aggressive malignancy (DSRCT).

Rakshith Doreswamygowda, from Bengaluru, India, underwent surgery at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates in May, according to Khaleej Times.

Rakshith was only 17 years old when he began feeling significant back pain, which he mistook for extended training hours. He went to a nearby clinic and was given painkillers.

However, as his agony persisted, Rakshith sought treatment at a different hospital, where he was diagnosed with DSRCT. Doctors told him there was no treatment available in India because his ailment was so complicated.

Multiple tumors in the tissue that lines the lining of the belly and pelvis are common symptoms of DSRCT. They spread fast to other organs and structures in the abdomen. Though it is more common in young males and boys, the illness can also afflict women.

“The news of my diagnosis and lack of treatment choices crushed my heart. My hopes of becoming a boxer and attending college were shattered. I didn’t want to quit up because I am the hope of my family and have so much I want to do. According to the report, Rakshith added, “I searched online and discovered a doctor in the United States who is an expert in this form of cancer and wrote to her for help.”

Rakshith received a response from Dr. Andrea Hayes-Jordan, a pediatric surgical oncologist at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, who suggested that he begin chemotherapy in India before flying to the United States for surgery.

Dr. Hayes-Jordan then sent him to Dr. Yasir Akmal, a surgical oncologist at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, after his visa applications were denied, according to Emirates News Agency.

When Rakshith arrived at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, he had already completed more than 20 chemo sessions.

On May 10, his surgery was completely completed. Over 50 tumors were removed from his body, including two around his pancreas and two on his pelvic region, according to doctors. After the tumors were removed, a single dosage of hot chemotherapy chemicals was delivered straight to his abdomen to kill any cancer cells that remained.

Rakshith returned to India after his successful surgery, where he will continue to get follow-up care from local specialists.