50 shots were fired at a woman as she entered her driveway; the victim was killed.

A woman driving home from work in Texas was shot multiple times as she pulled into her driveway on Tuesday, killing her instantly.

Valeesha Duncan, a 31-year-old woman who worked at a gentlemen’s club in the Galleria neighborhood, was ambushed and slain as she returned home. According to Click 2 Houston, the event occurred just before 6 a.m. in west Harris County.

“The only information we have is a dark color car pulled up, [someone]got out and shot roughly 50 rounds at her,” Major Susan Cotter of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. She entered the garage, was allowed to exit the vehicle, and was discovered dead in the garage.”

The officer stated she knew the victim lived at the house where the incident occurred, but she couldn’t say if anyone else did.

Meanwhile, neighbors reported hearing many gunshots to the local media. One of the neighbors, Giana Delaney, told KHOU that she was awake when the incident occurred.

“I was trembling because everything happened so quickly. I was terrified, terrified. She told the outlet, “I didn’t want to look out the window because I didn’t know whether they were going to do it again.”

“It was really extremely fast,” Bonnie, another neighbor, said. To me, it sounded like a machine gun.”

Timothy, the victim’s ex-partner, described her as his dearest friend as he gathered near her home to pay his respects.

“We have a child together, and I’m the ex, so if I can say these wonderful things about her and we’re still friends, it says a lot about her character,” Timothy added, adding that their 11-year-old son was not present at the time of the event.

“She was a nice person, pleasant and caring. “Things like this are insane,” Timothy continued.

Major Cotter stated that they were attempting to discover whether or not the woman was the intended target. They’re still looking through the CCTV footage and haven’t made any arrests in connection with the event.

Anyone with information should contact the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at (713) 274-9100 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.