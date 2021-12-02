50 Omicron cases have been reported in Norway’s capital, with the majority being linked to a company Christmas party.

Following a workplace Christmas party, Norway has seen a large surge in instances of the omicron strain of COVID-19.

Officials in Oslo, Norway’s capital, reported 50 new cases of the strain on Thursday. The outbreak, according to officials, is mostly linked to a Christmas party hosted at a restaurant in the city.

The outbreak has occurred despite “excellent vaccination coverage” among partygoers, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health. The increase in new omicron cases came just three days after Norway reported the variant’s first two cases.

One of the party’s participants, according to The Independent, had recently visited South Africa, where some of the first omicron instances were detected.

The Oslo Municipality warned in a statement that more occurrences of the variation are expected in the following days. The statement did say, though, that “effective tracing is being done to narrow transmission paths and avert significant epidemics.”

When the outbreak was first announced, officials advised those who went to the restaurant where the party was place to get tested for COVID-19. A second restaurant, which appears to be unrelated to the party, has also been identified as a probable breakout site, with patrons being advised to get tested for the virus.

Scientists are still investigating if the new version is more contagious and resistant to vaccines.

The Norwegian government responded to omicron by announcing new national and regional regulations that will take effect on Friday. The most stringent measures, according to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, would apply to Oslo – a metropolis of almost 700,000 people — and surrounding towns.

Working from home whenever possible, a 100-person attendance limit for private indoor parties in public locations or hired venues, and restaurants and bars needing to register patrons are among them, according to him.

Anyone entering Norway is required to be tested within 24 hours, either at the border, at a public test site, or through self-testing. A traveler must take a PCR test within 24 hours if a quick test is positive, according to the government.

"The omicron form is likely to spread in Norway," Gahr Stoere said, "which is why the government believes in tighter safeguards." Minister of Health Ingvild Kjerkol described the situation as "worrying."