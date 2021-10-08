50 exciting half-term activities and a family competition are shared in this free online resource.

Are you having trouble coming up with ideas to keep the kids entertained during the October half-term? With their free online directory of 50 Fun Things to Do in Half Term, 2Chill has you covered.

The free handbook is jam-packed with ideas for keeping your kids busy on their days off. There’s so much for you and your family to see and do in autumn, from Gruffalo spotting to British waterfalls and pumpkin picking.

The ebook, which is sponsored by Treetop Adventure Golf, is separated into numerous sections to help you choose your day’s activity. Outdoor activities, exhilarating rides, animal antics, and much more are all available.

Even better, it includes a fun competition to win one of five family passes to Treetop Adventure Golf, which includes 36 holes of mini-golf on two courses, pizza, and a round of drinks.

The ebook, which you can obtain here by signing up for the 2Chill email, contains complete instructions on how to enter the competition.

Gather your little explorers for a tropical journey at Treetop Adventure Golf, where trees speak, thunder rumbles, and cheeky monkeys become mini-golf champions, with extended opening hours this half-term. Will you take on the Tropical Trail — visiting the Mystic Wood, encountering talking toucans, and listening for a frog choir – with two indoor 18-hole courses to select from? Will you face the Ancient Explorer’s ruins, with their collapsing temples and hidden gem mine? Regardless of the path you select, don’t forget to play the Bonus 19th hole for a chance to win a free game.

Do you need to refuel? In Treetop's Amazonian village, visit the bustling Market. Pizza Cabana serves handcrafted pizza, The Thirsty Toucan serves tropical cocktails, and the Rainforest Roast Café serves freshly brewed coffee. Even the tiniest of mini golfers may enjoy the forest seven days a week. Early birds can play two courses for the price of one before midday, and families of four can play for less. There's no need to make a reservation; simply show up and tee off! Treetop is open from 10 a.m. all half-term at The Bullring in Birmingham and St. David's in Cardiff.