5 Ways To Stop Jealousy Towards Your Partner’s Ex.

In practically all love relationships, jealousy is a recurrent theme; it implies that you desire to keep that person for a long time. However, it shows to be a damaging aspect that even the most stable of partnerships can’t hold up to.

Being in a relationship needs a constant effort to create trust, and even a speck of uncertainty can throw everything off. The mere concept of someone being too close to your partner or attempting to top you in every way makes you feel jealous, and it only becomes worse when you imagine your boyfriend’s ex in that role.

One could even experience a sharp sorrow in their heart while thinking of their partner’s ex as a beautiful or smarter human being than them — or so it appears in their thoughts. There’s no rational explanation for how you feel, but keep in mind that they split up for a cause. To overcome this emotion, a person must first feel comfortable in their own skin.

Here are some strategies for dealing with insecurity and jealousy:

Discuss his firsts- You may be envious that your partner did not share all of their firsts with you. It’s natural to feel a pit of rage in your stomach and a slew of other bad feelings, but hearing the stories may provide some solace to your fragile heart. An open line of communication can go a long way! Don’t compete with your ex-girlfriend. By repeatedly comparing themselves to their partner’s ex, those who battle with jealously in a relationship wind up destroying their self-confidence. No one will ever know whether their ex was better or worse than them, thus getting protective or upset will be a self-sabotaging act. It’s preferable to focus on your connection rather than making mental comparisons.

Have a lot of sex- Sex is a great method to keep things close and demonstrate affection. Don’t be afraid to have a lot of sex to show that you’re invested in the relationship. Through sex, express yourself physically and emotionally to your lover, ensuring that your beloved is free of previous relationship baggage.

Control your reactions- It's natural to respond rashly when someone brings up their past, but it's also true that no one can ever take away what you've worked hard for over the last several months or years. As long as you're certain about it.