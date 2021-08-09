5 Tips for Assisting Your Autistic Child in Making Friends

Friendships are important for children’s social and emotional development. Due to developmental delays and a lack of age-appropriate behavior, children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) generally struggle to navigate social situations.

Children with autism face a slew of challenges when it comes to making friends, including a failure to recognize social cues, body language, and facial emotions. Some children are particularly vulnerable to bullying and rudeness from their peers.

While such conduct might throw parents of autistic children into disarray, they can take control of the situation by educating their children to be proud of who they are and to deal with the obstacles they face.

To begin, parents must teach their children what it means to have a buddy. Asking a few simple questions, such as if they want to be around someone who calls them names or whether they only want them as friends who motivate them, may just help the child gain confidence. What works best for autistic children is raising their self-esteem and assisting them in managing their emotions so that they do not feel self-conscious in social situations.

Find kids with similar interests Find out what your child’s abilities and hobbies are, and allow them mingle with kids who have similar interests. You can enroll your child in a new playgroup, special interest classes, or an after-school program where they can meet like-minded people who will not condemn them.

Invite their friends over to your house or on family outings Your youngster will be ecstatic to have their friends around to your house or to go on family trips. Ask your child if they have a particular crush on someone at school, and attempt to figure out if the other kid is truly friends with your child. Design special activities for your youngster to enjoy with pals during key events to strengthen their bond.

Social behaviors depicted in photos To teach your child how to navigate a certain circumstance, you can use pictures to assist them comprehend basic human behaviors. When it comes to learning, children with autism are unique, and they learn best when they are given pictures or told tales that explain how they should react.

Outdoor activities such as tennis, basketball, and other sports might be beneficial to older children.