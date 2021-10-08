5 Things You Should Know About National Depression Screening Day

Every year on October 7th, National Depression Screening Day is marked to raise public awareness about the importance of getting a proper diagnosis.

Around 40 million adults in the United States suffer from depression or anxiety. Despite the fact that depression is a very real and curable illness, myths, misunderstandings, and stigma continue to prevent many people from seeking treatment. On the other side, knowing the facts about depression can save lives. Here are some information that may be of use to folks who are afflicted with the disease.

1) No Reason: While people may become depressed for what appears to be a “good” reason, clinical depression does not always have a cause. Even if everything in your life is going well, the chemicals in your brain that influence your mood may be out of balance, causing you to feel miserable.

2) A mix of elements: While the exact origins of depression are unknown, it is thought to be caused by a number of factors, including an underlying genetic predisposition to depression and certain environmental triggers.

Having a close family member who suffers from depression increases the likelihood of developing depression, implying that heredity plays a significant influence. Depression is also more common in people with a history of substance abuse. Brain chemistry abnormalities, hormones, seasonal changes, stress, and trauma are all connected to depression.

3) Brain imbalances: An imbalance in the neurotransmitters that affect mood regulation is another cause of depression. Dopamine, serotonin, and norepinephrine are among the neurotransmitters involved. Too much or too little of these neurotransmitters, according to the hypothesis, might cause (or contribute to) depression.

4) Anxiety: Anxiety and depression are closely connected conditions. Anxiety disorders affect about half of persons who have been diagnosed with depression.

5) No one treatment: According to studies, there is no “one-size-fits-all” treatment for depression, however antidepressant drugs, traditional types of psychotherapy, or electroconvulsive therapy are typical therapies (ECT). However, medication, talk therapy, or a mix of the two is usually the mainstay of treatment.