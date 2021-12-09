5 Takeaways From Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri’s Senate Hearing on Wednesday

During a hearing on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, senators peppered Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri with questions regarding the company’s understanding of its impact on underage users and efforts for resolving those affects.

Mosseri was summoned to testify during the hearing, which was titled Protecting Kids Online: Instagram and Young User Reforms. The Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security of the US Senate Commerce Committee invited Mosseri to testify.

The hearing took place several weeks after whistleblower allegations claimed that researchers at Meta, the parent company of Instagram, then known as Facebook, were aware that some Instagram users reported negative body image effects as a result of their use of the network.

Some of the most important takeaways from the hearing are included below.

Mosseri Makes a Case for a “Industry Body”

Mosseri told senators in prepared testimony that the impact of social media use on young people is an industry-wide worry, and he recommended a “industry organization” to assist regulate it. The committee would establish “best practices” in three key areas of concern, which he characterized as age verification, “age-appropriate activities,” and the use of parental and guardian control mechanisms.

In his prepared speech, Mosseri stated, “This body should gather feedback from civil society, parents, and regulators to set high standards and universal rights.” He went on to say that social media businesses, including Instagram, should be compelled to follow the proposed group’s rules in order to “earn” Section 230 rights.

The idea of “industry” regulators was slammed by lawmakers. Before Mosseri delivered his prepared opening statement, the subcommittee’s head, Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal, stated that “the time for self-policing and self-regulation is over.” “Some of the big tech corporations have said, ‘trust us,'” Blumenthal said. “That appears to be what Instagram is saying in your testimony.” “Self-policing, on the other hand, is based on trust. The trust is no longer there.” The Democrat went on to suggest that the United States needs people who are “independent” and “neutral” to regulate social media.

Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, the ranking member of the subcommittee, also questioned Mosseri’s planned “industry” group.

“An industry organization, and probably not even an independent body, will not provide the controls that are required,” she said.

Over the summer, some teen accounts did not default to the “Private” setting. This is a condensed version of the information.