5 Reasons Why Social Media Is a Necessity, Not a Luxury in 2021, according to Jonathan Gerow.

Social media is the wave of the future. As swiftly as it has taken hold of the digital world, social media has brought audiences together and elevated brands. Social networking has become a necessity as applications have grown in popularity and smartphones have allowed us to communicate with anybody at any time. It is no longer a matter of deliberation. Jonathan Gerow has perfected social media for his brand from the beginning, and he explains why it is no longer a luxury in 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic isolated us all from the outside world, and communication would have been impossible without social media. “We learnt that individuals and customers need a way to communicate,” says Gerow Hair Ink CEO Jonathan Gerow. “Social media represents the future and propels the interchange between consumers and brands.” The top five causes, according to Jonathan, are as follows.

1. The potential of social media is huge.

"Customers are purchasing online in greater numbers than ever before," Jonathan explains. "Social media apps are taking advantage of this by allowing users to shop right from their feeds. So if you're not on social media, you're missing out on a large number of customers with a lot of money." 2. Online customer service is now available. "More and more customers want customer support through social media since it is easier to identify and contact," Jonathan says. "Always keep an eye on your comments and inbox, as communication is speedier and customers want to settle issues through social media. It's just more convenient that way." 3. Content has a lot of clout. "Great content has the ability to convert to sales," Jonathan says. "We consume content on social media on a daily basis, and good content draws people in. It fosters customer loyalty." 4. Audiences want to participate "We are living in an engagement era. Take advantage of this by using social media to communicate with your audience "Jonathan explains. "When we engage with customers, they feel valued, which encourages them to spend and keeps them coming back." 5. A clear and concise brand image According to Jonathan, "social media gives your brand a voice and a consistent picture across channels." "Consider social media to be your customer's first point of contact. It gives you the opportunity to put your best foot forward." "Now that everyone is online, brands can no longer ignore the benefits of social media," says Jonathan Gerow. "Taking advantage of that necessitates going online and putting forth the effort to get it properly." Jonathan has set his sights on social media in the future.