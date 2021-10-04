5 Reasons To Make The Complete Switch To A Plant-Based Diet

The plant-based diet is currently a term in the nutrition world, mostly because it is thought to be cancer-curing. Switching to a plant-based diet entails giving up red meat and all processed foods in favor of getting your nourishment from foods that are mostly made from plants.

While most people believe that a plant-based diet consists solely of fruits, vegetables, and grains, additional plant-based goods such as nuts, seeds, oils, legumes, and beans are just as nutritious.

Many people around the world are switching to plant-based diets as a result of documentaries like “What the Health” (2017), “Cowspiracy” (2014), and “Forks over Knives” (2011), which educated people about the numerous benefits of eating farm produce rather than killing animals to supplement their nutritional needs.

People are becoming more aware of the benefits of eating a plant-based diet, which include curing diabetes, lowering the risk of high blood pressure, and preventing obesity.

According to Robert Wolfe, Ph.D., a professor at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, eating a plant-based diet helps a person maintain lean body mass by generating vital amino acids.

“Animal-based proteins have a higher protein density and, more critically, a higher abundance of essential amino acids per gram of dietary source than plant-based proteins,” Wolfe told the journal. “In terms of maintaining lean body mass, essential amino acids are the ‘active’ components of dietary protein,” he continued.

On that subject, for anyone considering a plant-based diet, here are a few reasons to do so:

It lowers the risk of heart disease.

Plant-based protein has been shown to be good for the heart because it is low in saturated fat and cholesterol, which are commonly present in meat, fish, dairy, and eggs.

According to a research published in 2014, 177 of 198 cardiac patients who shifted to a plant-based diet reported a significant improvement in symptoms, with some even reporting “disease reversal.”

It lowers the chances of having a stroke.

When the blood circulation to the brain is interrupted and diminished, the provision of oxygen and nutrition to the brain is cut off. According to a study published by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, persons who eat diets rich in nutritious plant-based foods are less likely to have a stroke.

It is effective in the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

