5 Policies For Biden’s Next Climate Bill To Meet America’s Climate Goals

If President Joe Biden’s new climate strategy is implemented, it will constitute a historic investment in renewable energy technology and infrastructure, following the failure of his initial proposal in Congress. However, it is unlikely to be adequate to satisfy the administration’s 2030 emissions reduction targets.

I study how governments might manage climate change as the head of the Fletcher School’s Climate Policy Lab at Tufts University.

Here are five types of initiatives that can help the United States meet its climate targets as the new plan comes together and the administration considers next actions. Together, they would reassure the rest of the world that the US can keep its climate pledges, help mitigate the effects of a proposed carbon border tax in Europe, and, if properly constructed, position US workers and businesses for the low-carbon economy of the twenty-first century.

Over the last two decades, the United States’ ability to compete in low-carbon and resilient technologies like energy storage has diminished.

The political gridlock in Washington on clean energy and climate measures has exacerbated the problem. Tax credits, loan guarantees, and regulations have started and halted during the last 20 years, depending on who is in power in Congress and the White House. Companies in the United States have gone bankrupt while waiting for marketplaces to open up.

Meanwhile, European and Chinese enterprises, backed by their investment and development banks, have forged ahead, demonstrating new technology and establishing sectors in their home markets. A good example is wind turbines. In 2018, European businesses, led by Denmark’s Vestas, had 43 percent of the worldwide wind turbine industry, while China held 30 percent. The United States, on the other hand, contributed for only 10% of the total.

I believe the United States as a country must decide where it has a comparative advantage so that the federal government can map a clear path forward to grow such industries and compete in global markets. Is it going to be electric vehicles? Is it possible to store electricity? Sea wall building, flood control, or wildfire management are examples of technology for adaptation. The National Academies of Science, for example, might provide independent advice to the administration and Congress, and Congress could then pass an investment plan to conditionally support these companies.

While it may be tempting to support all technologies, public funds are limited. Companies that receive subsidies should be held to performance standards, and taxpayers should receive a