5 Petroleum Quotes to Commemorate National Petroleum Day.

Every year on August 27, National Petroleum Day is observed to promote awareness about the influence of petroleum on our lives and the environment.

Since ancient times, this natural resource has been utilised in some way or another. According to Herodotus, a Greek historian, it was one of the materials used to construct Babylon’s walls. The ancient Persians also employed it as a source of light.

Petroleum distillation began in the 1800s, resulting in the creation of kerosene and a thicker oil for lubricating machines. Petroleum is now used to power 90% of all cars on the planet.

Russia, Saudi Arabia, and the United States are currently the world’s top three petroleum producers. Petroleum resources are also discovered in countries like as Canada and Venezuela.

Here are a few statements regarding the natural resource in honor of National Petroleum Day. (Image courtesy of Brainy Quote)