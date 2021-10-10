5 Myths Busted And Facts You Should Know In Honor Of World Mental Health Day

Every year on October 10th, World Mental Health Day is commemorated to raise awareness about mental health issues and mobilize actions in support of mental health.

“Mental, neurological, and drug use disorders account for 10% of the worldwide burden of disease and 30% of the non-fatal disease burden,” according to the World Health Organization (WHO). However, one person dies by suicide every 40 seconds, making it one of the most ignored areas in public health.

The problem of mental health illnesses is exacerbated by social stigma, discrimination, and human rights violations against people with mental health conditions. So, in honor of World Mental Health Day, here are some myths and truths regarding mental health that you should be aware of.

1) Myth: Children do not have mental health issues.

Fact: Studies reveal that even young toddlers exhibit early indicators of mental illness. These are frequently clinically diagnosable and can be the result of biological, psychological, and social variables interacting. Half of all mental health illnesses begin before the age of 14, and three-quarters of all mental health issues begin before the age of 24. However, only about a quarter of children and adolescents with diagnosable mental illnesses receive the help they require.

2) Myth: Mental illnesses are uncommon.

Fact: According to the World Health Organization, one out of every four persons suffers from mental or neurological illnesses at some point in their lives. According to studies, mental health illnesses are one of the primary causes of illness and disability around the world.

Depression is one of the most common mental health diseases, affecting more than 264 million individuals worldwide in 2017. Another frequent mental condition is generalized anxiety disorder, which affects an estimated 6.8 million individuals in the United States.

3) Myth: People who have friends do not require the services of a therapist.

Fact: There is a significant distinction between structured talking treatments and conversing with friends. A competent therapist can handle difficulties constructively, although both can benefit in their own ways.

Also, not everyone can completely open up in front of their loved ones. Therapy is private, objective, and solely focused on the client.

4) Myth: People who suffer from mental illnesses are violent.

Fact: People with mental illnesses are no more prone than anyone else to be aggressive. Only 3%–5% of violent acts are ascribed to those suffering from a major mental condition, according to studies. People with severe mental problems are more than ten times more likely to do so.