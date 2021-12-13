5-Month-Old Baby, ‘A Number Of Kids,’ Among Those Killed in Kentucky Tornado

Tornadoes swept over six states late Friday and early Saturday, killing more than 80 people, including a 5-month-old baby, in Kentucky.

District Court Judge Brian Crick was among those killed in tornadoes in Kentucky, according to authorities who spoke to 14 News on Saturday. The youngest death was a 5-month-old baby, while the oldest death was 75 years old, according to state police.

On CBS’ “Face the Nation” Sunday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear claimed “a number of kids” were killed in the extreme weather, including a 3-year-old in Graves County and a 5-year-old in Muhlenberg County. During a press conference, he earlier stated that the death toll may possibly reach 100 individuals.

“This will be some of the worst tornado damage we’ve seen in a long time,” stated Beshear. “This is likely to be the worst tornado outbreak in the history of our state.” Tornadoes blasted into Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, Mississippi, and Tennessee, in addition to Kentucky.

Authorities told 14 News that at least 12 individuals, including Crick, were killed in the Bremen, Kentucky region. Hopkins County Coroner Dennis Mayfield announced Sunday that another 13 individuals had perished in Dawson Springs.

According to Al Jazeera, eight of the 110 individuals who worked at a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, have been confirmed dead, with eight more still missing.

According to data from the National Weather Service, the state has seen the greatest tornado fatalities in its history, with 76 people reported dead on March 27, 1890.

According to ABC News, meteorologist Rob Marciano stated the tornadoes were “exceptional” for December because it is “usually the quietest month for tornadoes, especially in Kentucky.”

Although it was uncertain whether climate change played a role in the activity, Marciano said that it could be making the environment “more conducive” for tornadoes because of the increased warmth and energy.

According to Reuters, Beshear formally requested that the federal government declare a major federal disaster in the state on Sunday, citing FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell.

Prior to the request, President Joe Biden declared a federal disaster in Kentucky, and FEMA has since reacted, but if Beshear’s request is granted, further government resources will be made available.

An emergency declaration has a $5 million cap, whereas a major disaster designation has no such limit and “provides a wide range of government aid programs for individuals and public infrastructure, including monies for both immediate and long-term recovery.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.