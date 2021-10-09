5 Korean Elements Lost in Translation in Netflix’s “Squid Game”

Survival-themed drama programs aren’t exactly new. Hwang Dong-hyuk, the show’s writer/director, intended to add a Korean flavor to the mix when the fascinating Netflix series Squid Game was born.

With Squid Game, 456 cash-strapped people battle it out to the death in a series of children’s games for the chance to win a large cash reward, Hwang told South Korea’s Cine21 magazine that he was motivated to transplant parts of a survival drama into a Korean milieu and create “a new survival genre.”

Squid Game, billed as Netflix’s biggest show ever, has captivated people around the world, leading the streaming service’s global rankings for weeks.

However, some of the Korean aspects that filmmaker Hwang had woven into the fabric of the characters and the tale are mistakenly stripped out in the English translation.

As a result, the English rendition fails to capture the entire texture and hues of the Korean script in various ways.

We take a look at some of the Korean intricacies and references in Squid Game that may have been lost in English.

1. Names in Korean

The Korean title for the Red Light, Green Light game is quite different from the Western version. Its name means “the mugunghwa blossom has bloomed” in Korean. The game’s Korean identity has been removed since Mugunghwa (also known as the “rose of Sharon” in English) is South Korea’s national flower.

Player No. 067’s full name is Kong Sae-byeok (played by HoYeon Jung), which literally translates to “river daybreak.” Sae-name byeok’s is delicate and tranquil, which may indicate the fragile core of her bold personality.

Han Mi-nyeo is another Korean name worth mentioning (contestant No. 212, played by Kim Joo-ryoung, who is also known from the film Memories of Murder by Parasite director Bong Joon-ho). “A beautiful woman” or simply “beauty” is the direct translation of the animation character’s name. Her name is maybe a play on her seductive tactics, as she is willing to go to any length to attach herself to those she perceives to be the most powerful actors throughout the series.

2. Player No. 067’s AccentIt’s possible that viewers missed Sae-(a byeok’s North Korean defector) unusual accent. This is a condensed version of the information.