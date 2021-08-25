5 Funny Banana Split Quotes on National Banana Split Day.

Every year on August 25, the United States commemorates National Banana Split Day to honor the sweet ice cream delicacy made with bananas, cream, and a variety of tasty toppings.

Go to a nearby ice cream parlor and get a dessert to commemorate the occasion. You can prepare a banana split at home as well. Take a banana and cut it lengthwise to accomplish this. Then, in a dish, layer it with ice cream scoops in between the slices. Sprinkle with toppings, pour with chocolate or strawberry syrup, then top with whipped cream and maraschino cherries.

Here are a couple ice cream quotes, courtesy of Quotessayings, for this occasion.