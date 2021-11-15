5 Easy Ways To Teach Your Children Gratitude

Teaching thankfulness to youngsters becomes a difficult challenge at a time when children from well-off families bring their $600 phones to school. There are times when a youngster becomes fascinated with a new toy or gadget, pleading with their parents for it—a indication that they have begun to measure a parent’s love in terms of gifts—and this is a warning flag for caretakers.

Gratitude is linked to children’s happiness until the age of five, according to a 2019 study published in the Journal of Happiness Studies. To put it another way, a youngster who learns to be content with what they have grows up to be a lot happier person than one who attempts to find happiness elsewhere.