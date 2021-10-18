5 days after being diagnosed, a mother of two dies.

Five days after being diagnosed with cancer, a beloved teacher and loving young mother passed away.

Danielle Duffy, 38, from Netherley, died last Tuesday (October 12) in the Woolton Marie Curie Hospice.

In August of this year, the mother-of-two, who was the head of social sciences at St Julie’s Catholic High School, went to her doctor because she was feeling poorly.

On October 7, she was diagnosed with ‘cancer of unknown origin’ after undergoing testing at Whiston Hospital.

Her distraught ‘close-knit’ family said neither they nor Danielle expected her death to come only five days later, despite the fact that she was scheduled to begin chemotherapy the following Monday.

Lisa Wellbeloved, Danielle’s 42-year-old sister, said: “Danielle and her family assumed she would begin treatment while at the hospice.

“We weren’t expecting her to die there.

“She was never given the opportunity to fight it, which is unfortunate.”

Lisa called her sister “her greatest friend” and “an excellent mother” to her two children, Daniel, seven, and Isabella, three.

She stated, ” “She loves her children and did anything for them.

“They’re devastated, but they now have a permanent guardian angel.”

Doctors don’t know where a cancer started in the body before it spread to other locations, which is known as Cancer of Unknown Primary (CUP).

This could be due to the cancer being too small to be visible on scans, being hidden beside or behind a larger secondary tumour, or the body’s immune system having removed the primary source.

Danielle’s family put up a Just Giving fundraising website in her honor, which has so far received almost £1,700 from 91 donors.

The money generated will benefit the employees of Marie Curie in Woolton, whom Lisa described as “angels on earth,” and said the event is “exactly what Danielle would have wanted.”

Staff at the Hospice’s Sefton Ward, according to Lisa: “They weren’t only there to assist Danielle. They came to our aid. They made an unpleasant situation bearable.” Danielle had taught business at St Julie’s Catholic High School for the previous ten years.

Many of Ms. Duffy’s former students have posted comments on the donation page, calling her “inspirational.”

“You,” Grace Howell said.

