5 boarding school employees have been charged with 13 counts of felony assault, some of which were committed against students.

A southwest Missouri prosecutor has accused five workers of a private Christian boarding school, two of whom are former pupils, with 13 third-degree felony assault allegations.

Employees at the Agape Boarding School near Stockton are being charged with child abuse, according to Cedar County Prosecuting Attorney Ty Gaither. Two former pupils who went on to work at Agape are among those facing charges.

Scott L. Dumar, the medical director, and Seth Duncan, the son-in-law of David Smock, a Stockton doctor who has provided medical treatment to Agape students for many years, were both Agape students. Christopher R. McElroy, Everett L. Graves, and Trent E. Hartman are the others charged.

The Kansas City Star reported that state investigators recommended that much more employees be prosecuted, but Gaither said his office deemed “these to be the appropriate charges under the facts of the investigation.”

The charges are the result of an investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol into claims of mistreatment at the institution.

Based on the findings of the investigation, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt recommended that 22 employees be charged with 65 counts on behalf of 36 victims, including felonies for child abuse and tampering with a victim, as well as misdemeanors for endangering the welfare of a child and failing to report child abuse.

Schmitt urged Governor Mike Parson to remove his office from the inquiry after Gaither revealed last week that he planned to punish significantly fewer employees than suggested. Schmitt didn’t feel Gaither intended to “seek justice” for all of the victims.

Despite Gaither’s request for the attorney general’s help in the case, Missouri law provides county prosecutors full control over whether or not to pursue charges.

Religious residential care institutions were free from state licensure requirements under a Missouri statute approved in 1982. Following the claims of abuse at Agape last year, the state legislature passed a bill giving the state more control over unlicensed children’s residential care facilities.

Brett Harper of Oregon, who attended Agape from 1999 to 2003 and has campaigned for three years for a probe into the school’s mistreatment, said, “It’s wrong.”

Harper said Tuesday, “It’s one-third of the people that should be charged, and he decreased the charges.” “That’s not what you’d call justice.”

