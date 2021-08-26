5 Amazing Women Who Changed The Tech World on National WebMistress Day

Every year on August 26th, National WebMistress Day honors women in web development and celebrates their achievements to the profession.

Kate Valentine registered the domain name WebMistress.com in 1995, and the phrase was born. Since then, a lot has changed in the computer sector, with thousands of women now working in web development.

That doesn’t diminish the significance of WebMistress Day, though, because women continue to be underrepresented in numerous tech-related fields, such as software engineering, where they make up only 14% of the workforce, and computer science, where women make up only 25% of the workforce.

Despite the fact that the ratio of employed women in the United States has increased to 47 percent over the last few decades, only 34.4 percent of positions in the world’s five largest tech businesses — Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft — are held by women.

That said, we should encourage more women to pursue careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) in general, not only web development. One approach to achieve this is to introduce them to the incredible women who have made significant contributions to the field of technology. Here are a few of them. (Photo credit: Computer History, Techjuice, NASA, the Internet Hall of Fame, and the National Women’s History Museum)

Ada Lovelace was the first woman to write a computer program.

Without Lovelace, the world’s first computer programmer, no ranking of the finest women in tech would ever be complete.

In her notes, she mentioned the Analytical Engine, which could do a complex computation by following a set of simple instructions or a program. Ada Lovelace Day is observed every second Tuesday in October to honor women’s achievements in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

2- Mary Kenneth Keller, a sister, is the first woman to receive a Ph.D. in Computer Science. When IBM released the first computer for home use, Keller created the computer language BASIC (Beginners All-Purpose Symbolic Instruction Code), which quickly became a popular add-on.

3- Katherine Johnson- She excelled at math to the point where she was dubbed a “computer.” Johnson went on to work with the National Advisory Committee of Aeronautics’ all-black computing branch after graduating from West Virginia State University. She went on to join NASA, and it was her calculations that enabled space exploration. She was responsible for resolving the trajectories that NASA’s spacecraft and astronauts took to orbit Earth and settle on the Moon.

4- Washington Newsday Brief News, by Elizabeth Feinler.