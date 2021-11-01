5 Alarming Studies That Demonstrate the Importance of the COP26 Climate Summit

As world leaders gather in Glasgow for the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) to debate the Paris Climate Agreement’s goals, the scientific consensus is clear: human activities are driving climate change.

According to an assessment of scientific literature released before of the COP26 summit, which is set to take place from October 31 to November 12, almost 99.9997 percent of climate science published since 2012 finds that people are to blame for climate change.

Only 28 publications out of over 90,000 climate science studies published between 2012 and 2020 were found to be skeptical about human-caused climate change, according to the analysis. In addition, none of the skeptic investigations were published in a prestigious publication.

The potential harm to both the planet and human health if greenhouse emissions are not limited to bringing warming in line with the 2C limit specified by the Paris Agreement has also been highlighted in research published since the 2020 cut-off date addressed in this review effort.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has released a report ahead of COP26, urging world leaders to take immediate climate action to enhance global public health and potentially save millions of lives.

The WHO report sends a strong message to global leaders, stating: “We are being killed by the combustion of fossil fuels. Climate change is the single greatest hazard to humanity’s health.

“Climate change requires transformational action in every area, including energy, transportation, nature, food systems, and finance, to protect people’s health. The advantages to public health from taking these bold climate steps significantly outweigh the drawbacks.” According to the WHO report, this transition might avoid nearly 11 million deaths per year worldwide, or 19 to 24 percent of all adult deaths.

Changes in agriculture, according to the WHO, could benefit the three billion people on the earth who do not have access to a good, sustainable, and affordable diet. According to WHO’s environment, climate change, and health head Maria Neira, this could help avert the 5.1 million diet-related deaths each year by 2050.

The research goes on to say that burning fossil fuels has significant environmental, health, and economic consequences, and that it is a major contributor to air pollution, which kills seven million people every year.

