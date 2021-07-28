£4’miracle’ face mask from Boots that makes your skin ‘glow’

Customers at Boots have hailed a £4 face mask for making their complexion “glow.”

Many people may be eager to reduce their makeup regimen and focus more on their skincare now that summer has arrived.

The Boots Vitamin C Brightening Sleeping Mask, which costs £4, is said to be “loved” by beauty lovers.

The lightening sleeping mask promises to “give you brighter looking skin in 14 days,” according to the product description.

Overnight, the mask uses Vitamin C and YUZU to generate “radiant-looking skin.”

On the retailer’s website, the £4 mask has received a slew of five-star ratings.

“Best buy!” commented one Boots reviewer. This is something I’ve been using for a long, and my skin has never looked better! When I’m anxious, my skin becomes sensitive and dry, and I develop pimples.

“However, I can’t remember the last time I had a pimple or dry skin!”

”Brilliant,” exclaimed a second. It works right away….smells amazing….my skin looks and feels great… “Highly suggested.”

“Many compliments,” remarked a third. I’ve been using it for a few months now and I’m quite happy with the results.

“It’s moisturizing but not greasy (I have oily skin), and others have complimented me on my complexion’s ‘glow,’ even when I’m not wearing makeup.”

“Amazing!” exclaimed a fourth. It does exactly what it claims. It’s fantastic! It smells fantastic! Also, I couldn’t believe it would work on my skin, as I had acne red scars, but it has really brightened!!

“Highly recommended! Because I’ve tried a lot of pricey products… and this is my miracle! For such a low cost!”

“Great product,” wrote a fifth. I purchased this during a deal and have been using it for over two weeks. It’s a fantastic product because it moisturizes the skin without being greasy.

“It calms the skin, doesn’t irritate it, and leaves it soft and shining. I would absolutely recommend this product, and it did help to lighten my acne scar a little (after 12 days, the change was noticeable).”

The Boots Vitamin C Brightening Sleeping Mask costs £4 and is available in a variety of colors.