48.3 million people are expected to travel for Thanksgiving, with the US averaging 100,000 COVID cases per day, according to AAA.

Despite an increase in COVID infections across the country, the American Automobile Association (AAA) estimated that millions of people will travel to be with family for Thanksgiving this year, according to the Associated Press.

Despite a nationwide increase in COVID cases, AAA expects that 48.3 million people, or 4 million more than last year, will drive at least 50 miles for Thanksgiving this year.

Every day, about 100,000 new infections are reported in the United States. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day daily average of new cases jumped roughly 30% in the last two weeks.

More than 2.2 million individuals traveled through airport security on Friday, the largest day for travelers since the outbreak began. In comparison to the same days last year, there were twice as many travelers flying in the United States from Friday to Monday.

According to AAA, people traveling by automobile for Thanksgiving will likely witness a 60% spike in petrol costs compared to last Thanksgiving. The national average for fuel was $3.40 a gallon on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden ordered the release of 50 million barrels of oil from America’s strategic reserve on Tuesday in an effort to lower the cost of travel for cars and planes.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Tye Reedy, who traveled into California from Tennessee and borrowed a friend’s truck for some sightseeing, was taken aback by the price at the pump. At the Chevron in Alameda, gas was $5 a gallon, and filling up the vehicle cost $100.

“We didn’t travel last year due to COVID constraints and other things,” Reedy explained. “But, you know, we felt comfortable traveling because we were secure enough…with the vaccine and where things are now with the virus.” One of numerous issues that may deter some holiday travelers are the prices. According to a study performed by Gasbuddy, an app that analyzes gas prices, about half of the app’s users indicated high costs will impair their travel plans this week. For a variety of reasons, around two-fifths of respondents stated they aren’t making as many travels.

The US intervention is intended at global energy markets, but it also aims to assist Americans in dealing with the situation. This is a condensed version of the information.