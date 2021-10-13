470 people attempted to illegally cross into Poland from Belarus in one day, according to Poland.

The declaration was made by Poland’s Border Guards Agency on Wednesday, and the border crossings all took place on Tuesday. According to the service, 6,700 attempted border crossings have been thwarted this month, and 18,300 since the beginning of the year.

In response to the rush of migrants seeking to cross from Belarus to Poland via a more perilous path via woodlands and marshes, Poland proposed building a new fence to prevent illegal crossings.

The new measures are necessary because “the number of unlawful migrants attempting to cross the border has not decreased despite the presence of more border guards, troops, and police officers on the border,” according to Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski.

The number of migrants coming in Germany via Poland and Belarus has increased in recent months, according to German officials, while some European Union nations have accused the Belarusian government of inciting people to cross into the EU from its territory.

According to German news agency dpa, more than 4,300 persons unlawfully crossed the border from Poland this year, with the majority of the migrants hailing from Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and Iran. Poland, an EU member, has accused Belarus of supporting large-scale migration in order to undermine the 27-nation bloc.

According to Germany’s federal police, 26 persons traveling via the “Belarus route” entered the country without authorization from January to July this year. According to the federal police, the number increased to 474 in August, 1,914 in September, and 1,934 in the first 11 days of October.

The majority of the newcomers were housed in refugee reception centers in Brandenburg, Germany’s easternmost state. The centers have a capacity of 3,500 people, and authorities have added tents to accommodate up to 5,000 people.

“The situation is not catastrophic, but it is difficult,” said Olaf Jansen, director of the foreigners’ office in Eisenhuettenstadt, in eastern Germany. He expressed concern that the coronavirus would spread among the newcomers.

