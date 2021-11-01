47 percent of Americans believe the economy will worsen, while 33 percent believe it will improve.

According to a new poll, nearly half of Americans believe the economy will worsen in the coming year, a significant drop from earlier this year.

According to the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 47% of Americans predict the economy will worsen in the coming year, while 30% feel it will improve. Americans were more hopeful in an AP-NORC poll conducted in February and March, with 44 percent expecting the economy to grow and 32 percent expecting it to worsen.

The cost of commodities is growing across the country, as evidenced by the steady rise in petrol prices this year. Long operating periods and accumulation in the global supply chain have made consumer purchasing more difficult, with the US Labor Department noting that consumer prices have risen 5.4 percent since last year.

The positive attitude of Americans regarding the economy could possibly be attributable to their appreciation of President Joe Biden’s actions.

Joseph Binkley, 34, of Indiana, told the Associated Press that he agrees with Biden’s economics.

“A lot of a president’s initial years are spent dealing with his or her predecessor’s policies. I believe Biden is still dealing with the consequences of the previous administration’s mistakes “Binkley explained.

According to the AP-NORC poll, the majority of Americans (58%) disapprove of Biden’s handling of the economy, while 41% favor.

See below for more Associated Press reporting.

Earlier this year, 70% of Democrats predicted that the economy would improve. Only 51% of people do it now. And the percentage of Republicans who believe the economy would worsen has risen to 74% from 59 percent earlier this year.

Despite the fact that Americans’ economic outlooks have deteriorated, the poll indicated that they are still positive about their individual financial conditions. According to the poll, 65 percent of Americans feel their own financial status is favorable, a figure that has been relatively stable since the outbreak began. Despite this, 24% believe their personal finances will worsen in the coming year, up from 13% earlier this year.

The poll also reveals that the pandemic has boosted workers’ bargaining power: 36% of Americans are very or extremely confident in their ability to find a good job. This is a condensed version of the information.