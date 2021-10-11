47 nations have been removed from the red list, thanks to easyJet, Tui, Jet2, Ryanair, and BA.

Today, travel between the United Kingdom and dozens of long-distance destinations such as Mexico and South Africa is possible.

47 nations have been removed from the red list, which means that visitors from those countries will no longer be required to stay in a quarantine hotel for 11 nights.

Meanwhile, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has removed its advisory against non-essential travel to a further 42 nations and territories.

A seaside village with few visitors has been voted the finest in the UK.

This comes after travel advisories were lifted in 41 places last week.

People will find it easier to purchase travel insurance for vacations to those locations as a result of the reforms.

They are part of a new policy that will discontinue advising Britons to avoid all but essential travel to non-red list countries based on Covid-19 except in “exceptional circumstances,” such as if the local healthcare system is overburdened.

This, according to Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, permits people to “take personal responsibility,” while Transport Secretary Grant Shapps claims that “restoring people’s faith in travel is crucial to rebuilding our economy.”

Argentina, Chile, Cuba, Indonesia, Mexico, Nepal, the Philippines, South Africa, and Thailand are among the countries affected by the relaxing of travel advisories and the reduction in the red list.

The travel sector praised the revisions and reported a surge in customer demand.

Quarantine and testing regulations have been accused by the industry for slowing its comeback.

From Monday, only seven Latin American countries will remain on the red list.

Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru, and Venezuela are the countries involved.

Arriving travelers from those areas will still be required to stay in a quarantine hotel, which will cost £2,285 for lone travelers.