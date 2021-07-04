45-year-old mother of two dies unexpectedly after feeling “worthless” following surgery.

A mother of two who was left “feeling useless” after undergoing life-saving surgery has died unexpectedly, eliciting local condolences.

Sharon Hartman, a 45-year-old Southport woman, is suspected to have committed suicide on Friday, June 25.

Shirley Hartman, Sharon’s 27-year-old daughter, said her mother has struggled with drugs and poor mental health in recent years.

Shirley told the ECHO, “She has always consumed wine in a sociable fashion, but it became an addiction with substance misuse through the years.” Her mental health was also in bad shape.”

Shirley is currently gathering money for her mother’s funeral bills online in order to give her mother “the magnificent send off she deserves.”

Sharon was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019 and had to have her breasts removed through a mastectomy. Shirley said her mother fought cancer valiantly and hoped to have breast reconstruction surgery to regain her confidence.

“She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019 and underwent a mastectomy, which was a difficult procedure in and of itself,” Shirley explained. As a result of the epidemic, her reconstructive surgery was repeatedly postponed, making her feel even more insecure and useless.

“She was so looking forward to the procedure, but it never took place. She was preoccupied with a variety of issues. I hope she’s finally at peace.”

Shirley, who works as a hotel receptionist in Southport, has put up a GoFundMe page to seek money to assist her plan her mother’s burial.

Shirley and her brother, Steven Hartman, 23, can’t afford to say goodbye to Sharon the way they want, so they’re hoping to utilize the money to give her a “beautiful send off.”

“One of my friends suggested organizing a sponsored walk, and we’re trying to come up with a couple ideas,” Shirley said, “but it’s difficult because I don’t know how many people will donate.”

"Because it's so difficult, we decided to set up a GoFundMe page, and as soon as it was stated, we thought it would be a fantastic idea."