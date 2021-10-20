45 minutes from Liverpool, John Lewis opens a beautiful Christmas store.

No store does Christmas quite like John Lewis, whose products and television commercials are always the buzz of the town during the holiday season.

This week, the John Lewis store at Liverpool ONE opens its Christmas shop, allowing consumers to purchase festive items for themselves and loved ones.

This also offers a range of lovely Christmas trees and decorations to impress your family, friends, and visitors over the holiday season.

New £6 Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar Christmas gifts are in high demand at Marks and Spencer.

A fantastic Christmas emporium has opened in ten John Lewis stores throughout the UK, delivering a joyful experience for shoppers to inspire them this festive season.

Bluewater, London Oxford Street, London Peter Jones, Southampton, Trafford, Cribbs Causeway, Kingston, Cheadle, Milton Keynes, and Newcastle are all home to the emporiums.

Visitors will be able to participate in seasonal events and workshops that can be booked online starting November 12 at the store at The Trafford Centre, which is a 45-minute drive from Liverpool.

For the kids, there will be whisky sampling, wreath-making, treasure hunts, and jumper decorating. A selection of virtual workshops will also be available.

Food experiences, such as personalizing a bottle of champagne with an image and Quality Street customization stations, will be available at several of the Christmas emporiums.

Intu Trafford Centre, Peel Ave, Manchester M17 8JL is where you’ll find John Lewis Trafford.