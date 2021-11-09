43 Republican Senators Demand Federal Employees Return to Work Right Away.

Senators from both parties want federal employees back in their offices as quickly as possible.

Senator Susan Collins of Maine, along with other senators, recently issued a joint statement calling for a return to in-person work. Collins and the other senators stated the move to working from home has resulted in a “widespread lack of responsiveness and accessibility across the federal government due to current agency work schedules,” according to the statement. The statement also noted how, as a result of the epidemic, the rise of remote employment has contributed to backlog and unprocessed tax returns. Senators want amendments to go into effect right away across the country.

Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming presented the Having Employees Return to Duty Act of 2021 (or HERD Act) in October, with the support of six senators, including Florida Republicans Rick Scott and Marsha Blackburn. If implemented, the HERD Act will ensure that the CDC’s instructions are followed and that all federal employees return to their offices as soon as possible.

“It’s long past time for federal employees to return to work, assisting Wyoming residents and constituents across the country,” Lummis said in a statement. “It’s time to set politics aside and return to work, guided by science. Americans have been returning to in-person employment in large numbers across the country, and federal workers should follow suit.” The Social Security Administration, Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Veteran’s Affairs offices, and Western Passport Centers, among others, would be among the agencies that would be required to submit a return for workers under the law.

Senators, including Collins, have written to the chiefs of three government agencies, including the US Office of Personnel Management.

The coronavirus epidemic has resulted in increased remote work across federal agencies.

Backlogs have developed in critical service areas. They referenced the almost 7 million unprocessed individual tax returns for the 2020 tax year as an example. They also claimed that the time it takes to get a new passport has grown intolerably long.

Most government employees would return to their pre-pandemic work hours under the HERD Act.