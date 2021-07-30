40,000 Snapchat users have been locked out due to a server outage.

Last night, Snapchat, the popular messaging app, went down, with users saying that they were unable to open the app on several devices.

Thousands of reports of issues logging in continued into the early hours of the morning as a result of the outage.

Users vented their frustrations on Twitter, with others claiming that the Snapchat app would not even launch. Others have stated that they can access the standard functionality of the program, but it crashes.

“I assumed it was just me,” one wrote. So I removed Snapchat, and when I went back to re-enter my login information, it said, “Oh, oh.” “There was an error; please try again later.”

It’s unknown what triggered the outage, but the Downdetector site has received over 40,000 reports, making it one of the year’s biggest server problems thus far.

Snapchat hasn’t stated when it expects its service to be back to normal.

“We’re aware of an issue preventing some Snapchatters from logging in,” the company’s support team wrote on Twitter, confirming that they are aware of the issues. Keep an eye on it; we’re looking into it and working on a solution!”