40 minutes from Liverpool, a sunflower meadow with farm animals and a café.

Sunflower season is upon us, and there’s a lovely meadow just a short drive from Liverpool that you can visit.

The sunflower field at Little Heath Farm Shop is open to the public and is proving to be a hit with tourists.

However, if you want to go, you’ll have to hurry because next weekend is the last.

The farm will ensure that visitors do not depart hungry, in addition to enjoying a stroll around the meadow of glorious sunflowers. According to MEN, Little Heath has been blazing up its barbeque, serving bacon and sausage barms for £5 from 10 a.m., followed by burgers and hotdogs from lunchtime onwards, all produced with fresh farm meat.

There’s also an ice cream parlor and a farm shop on the premises. Families may also meet the farm’s animals, which include pigs, cows, and lambs.

Little Heath has moved its sunflower field to a new place on their farm property in Dunham Massey this year, in order to provide a larger car park.

Sue and Mark Jones oversee the farm, with son Tom, 28, splitting his time between the catering and agricultural operations.

“We planted the sunflower field last year to try to make it arable crops for sunflower oil, but it didn’t quite make the grade due to its huge popularity last year, so we let the field go to seed for the wildlife and birds to feed in, and it was quite extraordinary to see all the birds here in the winter,” Tom explained.

“That’s what we want to do again, despite the fact that some of our neighbors joked that we were driving all the birds away from their gardens since there was so much seed here. It’s fantastic that they’ll have sustenance for the winter.”

The sunflower field costs £2 per person on foot (under 5s are free), or $5 per vehicle for parking and entry, which must be paid at the gate. The funds will be used for nature and conservation projects on the farm, which is part of the National Trust’s Dunham Massey tenancy.

Dogs must be kept on a leash.