4 People Killed in Alleged Baby Dispute; 10-Month-Old Safe Kidnapped

After what looked to be a quarrel over a 10-month-old kid, a man and three women were found dead with gunshot wounds in McMinn County, Tennessee, on Saturday, authorities said.

According to Fox 17, two suspects, a man and a woman, were arrested Saturday night in connection with the crime. The baby who had been kidnapped by the suspects was discovered safe, according to the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident began around 8 a.m., when two suspects — Curtis D. Smith, 38, of Etowah, and Jazzmine J. Hall, 27, of Athens — arrived at a residence in McMinn County’s Riceville hamlet.

When the suspects entered the house, there were six persons inside.

“There was some sort of conflict between the female suspect and the man victim over a 10-month-old child who they are the parents of,” McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy stated in a Facebook post.

The fight grew violent at one point, and four people were shot, according to the sheriff: Trevon Hall, 36, Skylar Hawn, 24, Jesse Dupree, 40, and Brandi Harris, 39.

The child’s parents were Hall and the female suspect.

One of the two other people in the residence at the time of the shooting was able to flee. The other feigned to be hurt and pulled through.

According to authorities, the suspects then seized the baby and fled the area.

Smith and Hall were apprehended in a SWAT raid just within Polk County on Saturday night.

Before being placed in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services, the 10-month-old kid was sent to a local hospital for inspection (DCS).

The sheriff said, “This has been a difficult day for our town, and our prayers continue to be with the families of the victims of this awful act.”

The shooting is still being investigated.