4 men are wanted in Chicago after allegedly sexually assaulting and robbing a woman.

Police in Chicago are looking for a gang of guys who reportedly robbed and sexually abused a woman in the city’s North Lawndale area on Friday night.

According to WGN-TV, four guys approached an adult lady on the CTA Pink Line at 9:30 p.m. Friday and reportedly grabbed her cell phone, according to police. After they exited the train station, the woman, who was not identified in the article, pursued them on foot.

According to authorities, one of the guys then reportedly sexually attacked her in a nearby alley in the 4300 block of West Cullerton Street.

Aside from her phone, the woman was allegedly robbed of a number of other items, which were not specified, before the men escaped.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, two of the suspects were last seen wearing white T-shirts and trousers. Another was dressed all in black, with a T-shirt, shorts, socks, and slippers. The fourth suspect was described as wearing a black T-shirt and pants by police.

At the time of the event, all four males were claimed to be wearing face masks.

According to authorities, one of the males had a tattoo of a name that began with the letter “F” on his left forearm.

Those with information regarding the event are encouraged to contact the Area Four Detective Division at 312-746-8251.

A guy wanted for murder in California was shot and died inside Chicago’s Union Station Tuesday, according to ABC7 News, which cited Amtrak and officials.

The unidentified individual, who was wanted on various charges, including a murder warrant, was expected to arrive at Union Station that day on a train from Emeryville, according to California law authorities.

When Amtrak authorities confronted the suspect on the platform, he fled, subsequently wounding an Amtrak employee and opened fire on officers.

One of the officers returned fire, striking the man in the chest, according to Chicago police. The individual was taken to the hospital right away, but he was subsequently pronounced dead.

During the incident, three additional people were hurt, but their injuries were not life-threatening.