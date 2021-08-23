4 Exciting Activities To Participate In On National Ride The Wind Day

Every year on August 23, National Ride The Wind Day encourages people to enjoy the pleasant weather and feel the breeze on their faces.

The event commemorates the first human-powered flight, which won the Kremer award on Aug. 23, 1977. Dr. Paul B. MacCready’s Gossamer Condor, piloted by hang-glider Bryan Allen, flew the “first figure-eight route specified by the Royal Aeronautical Society” at Shafter, California, covering 2,172 meters at 11 mph.

On June 12, 1979, MacCready earned a second Kremer prize when Allen piloted the Gossamer Albatross from England to France.

According to the Royal Aeronautical Society, human-powered flying would still be a pipe dream if it weren’t for Henry Kremer’s assistance, which “made feasible the development of exceptional aircraft” by awarding prizes for competitions.

“He has donated over £275,000 of his own money to stimulate greater performance in human-powered flight over the years,” according to the group.

With the hot summer weather still in full swing, individuals may celebrate National Ride the Wind Day in a variety of ways. Here are some suggestions for you to consider. (National Day Calendar, Time and Date, and Days of the Year, courtesy of National Day Calendar, Time and Date, and Days of the Year)

1- Fly with the wind- Those with the necessary talents and resources can use this day to test a human-powered aircraft or perhaps fly in one as a passenger. Those who have always been interested in learning to fly should consider taking lessons.

2- Feel the wind on your face- Even if you aren’t a big fan of flying or are afraid of heights, you can still participate in National Ride the Wind Day by flying kites or building paper airplanes with your family and friends. They may still feel the breeze on their faces while remaining on the ground with these activities. Biking or riding a motorcycle are two more things they can try. Those who prefer water sports may also enjoy the wind when riding a jet ski or sailing.

3- Learn about the history and science of it- History buffs can commemorate the anniversary by researching the history of human-powered flight, while engineering buffs can go deeper into the science of how such vehicles work.

4- Take a trip to the Gossamer. Brief News from Washington Newsday.