4 Days after being falsely declared dead, a newborn is rescued from the morgue and dies.

A newborn boy who was mistakenly proclaimed dead after physicians mistook him for a stillborn baby died four days later in a Mexican hospital.

Jess Sebastián, the kid, was born prematurely at 23 weeks on August 18 at the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) in Torreón, a city in the Mexican state of Coahuila. The boy was declared stillborn by doctors at the moment, and he was sent to the hospital mortuary. After workers observed movement, the newborn was recovered from the morgue four hours later. Medics attempted to resuscitate him, but the baby died on Sunday, according to Mexico News Daily.

The child’s mother, Daniela Hernández, alerted medics after discovering her son was moving. According to local news outlet Proceso, the physicians assured her it was just a reflex action.

Despite the fact that the family had signed a death certificate, they wanted to double-check that the infant was truly deceased. The personnel at the morgue noticed the infant was breathing at that point.

When he was recovered from the mortuary, the boy’s health was stable, but he died late Sunday night. The four-day-old newborn experienced two heart attacks, according to medical reports.

A complaint has been lodged against the hospital by the family. The employees might face charges of medical negligence or perhaps homicide, according to their counsel.

According to IMSS, “all those concerned… will be summoned by the [hospital’s] labor relations department, their conduct will be investigated, and sanctions will be given if abnormalities are discovered.”

An investigation has been launched by the Coahuila Human Rights Commission.

“We lament the agony that the minor’s family has through;… supporting the family [during this difficult time]is one of the first acts [we will take], and we’ve launched a preliminary investigation,” said Hugo Morales, the head of the Coahuila Human Rights Commission.