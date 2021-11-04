3M and Dupont are two of 14 companies being sued over a ‘dangerous’ fire suppressant used by firefighters and the military.

According to a news release issued Thursday, North Carolina’s attorney general filed lawsuits against 14 producers of a fire suppressant containing “dangerous” and “damaging” chemicals. According to the Associated Press, the lawsuit claims that DuPont, 3M, and Corteva developed a design fault, failed to warn customers, and hid their profits by fraudulently transferring corporate assets.

According to the Associated Press, Aqueous Film Forming Foam is a fire suppressant widely used by firemen, military personnel, and other first responders. Attorney General Josh Stein is requesting that the manufacturers be required to fund studies into the amount of the suppressant’s damage, as well as clean up the mess, replace wells and water treatment systems, monitor air quality, and restore any natural resources that have been harmed.

“These corporations created and sold firefighting foam containing toxic forever chemicals to our firefighters, military service members, and first responders long after they knew or should have known how deadly this foam was,” Stein said in a statement.

“As a result, poisons have seeped into our soil and groundwater, putting people’s health at risk—all in the sake of making money for chemical companies. It’s incorrect.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The three companies named in the news release did not immediately respond to emails from the Associated Press requesting comment on Thursday.

The lawsuit targets two locations in Charlotte: a county airport and a United States Air Force base.

According to Stein, AFFF is designed to be mixed with water and sprayed extensively, contaminating soil, groundwater, and natural resources. According to the lawsuits, AFFF manufacturers were aware of or should have been aware of the toxic nature of PFAS chemicals and how they harmed people, wildlife, and the environment, but continued to manufacture, market, and sell their products in North Carolina and elsewhere while concealing the risks.

On its website, the US Environmental Protection Agency describes PFAS as “widely used, long-lasting compounds with components that degrade slowly over time.” PFAS are discovered in human and animal blood, as well as in low amounts in a variety of food products and the environment, as a result of their use and persistence in the environment. This is a condensed version of the information.