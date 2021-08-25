36 people have been sickened in two multistate Salmonella outbreaks linked to Italian-style meats.

Two Salmonella outbreaks related to Italian-style meats are currently being investigated by authorities. A total of 36 persons from 17 states have become unwell as a result of the outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and its partners are investigating two Salmonella outbreaks, according to a press release issued by the agency on Tuesday. So far, interviews with those who became ill have connected the illnesses in both outbreaks to Italian-style meats like prosciutto and salami.

Authorities are currently attempting to identify specific goods or brands that may be linked to the illnesses, as well as whether the two incidents are linked in any way.

The two outbreaks are of two strains of Salmonella illnesses, according to the investigation details: Salmonella Typhimurium infections and Salmonella Infantis infections.

So far, 23 persons from 14 states have been infected with Salmonella Typhimurium, with patients ranging in age from 4 to 91 years old. There have been no reported deaths, although nine of them have required hospitalization. Officials found that 88 percent of those infected ate Italian-style meats from a variety of brands.

“In the FoodNet Population Survey — a survey that helps determine how often people consume specific foods linked to diarrheal illness,” the CDC found, “this percentage was much higher than the 40% of respondents who reported eating pepperoni or other Italian-style meats.” “According to this comparison, persons in this outbreak became ill after eating Italian-style meats.”

The Salmonella Infantis outbreak, on the other hand, has sickened 13 people in seven states, three of whom have been hospitalized. In this example, everyone who was interviewed ate Italian-style meats from a variety of brands.

According to the maps for both outbreaks, California has the most persons who have become ill, with seven instances reported. Arizona is next, with five occurrences, Illinois has four, and Ohio has three. Colorado, Indiana, Maryland, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin each recorded one instance, while Michigan, Minnesota, Texas, and Washington each reported two incidents.

However, the CDC noted that the true number of persons sickened by these outbreaks is “likely significantly higher” and not just in the states where infections have been reported, because many people who contract Salmonella get better without seeking medical attention and thus do not get tested.

“Heat all Italian-style meats to an internal temperature of 165°F or higher until we figure out which Italian-style meats are making people sick. Brief News from Washington Newsday.