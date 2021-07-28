35-year-old father of three “who idolized his children” dies unexpectedly

After his tragic passing, tributes have poured in for a father of three who was described as “everyone’s rock” who “lit up a room.”

On July 12, Dava Finnigan, 35, of Wallasey, Wirral, died unexpectedly, leaving his family and friends saddened.

His fiancée Lauren Mcnabb told The Washington Newsday that he was a devoted father who adored his three children, Jim, 14, Eva, 9, and Frankie, two.

“He really had a tremendous heart – he would give you his last dime if you needed it,” Lauren, 33, said.

“He idolized his children, as well as his mother and father, and he was always there for them.

“He had a lot of friends, but they weren’t just friends; they were all like family to him, and he adored them as well.

“Dava was just a wonderful person; he had the biggest smile and heart, and he was everyone’s rock.”

“He was simply so humorous, he understood how to make me laugh when I was down,” she claimed of her finance.

“He loved his football, he was a big Liverpool supporter, and he enjoyed going to festivals and listening to music.”

Dava Finnegan, one of the original and very best, was paid tribute to by local Hoylake band The Coral, who wrote in a tweet: “Dava Finnegan, one of the original and very best. You will be sadly missed. Please accept my condolences. X”

“Frankie is only two, so he doesn’t completely understand and keeps asking for him,” Lauren continued.

“We are extremely heartbroken and devastated. It’s a complete disaster.”

Dava re-joined Greenleas Juniors Football Club as a committee member and manager after returning from stints in Afghanistan with the army. He had previously played for the club as a kid.

“It is with great sadness that we lost one of the Greenleas Community this week with the passing of Dava Finnigan,” said Paul Miney, vice chair of Greenleas JFC. We are heartbroken at his untimely death.

“Dava was a true Greenleas supporter, having previously played for the club and serving on the committee for the past seven years.

“At this sad time, our sympathies are with his partner Lauren, as well as Dava’s family and friends.

